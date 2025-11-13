Lyndon Township connects with the DNR about Cassidy Lake

Lyndon Township wants the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to know where it stands on the Cassidy Lake property. The township recently reached out to the state agency by letter to let it know what it would like to see planned for at the site, which used to be home to a prison.

On behalf of the township, Pam Byrnes, Lyndon Township Supervisor, sent a letter dated Oct. 21, 2025, to Kristen Kosick, the Chief of the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division.

“I write on behalf of Lyndon Township to express our views on the future of the Cassidy Lake portion of the Waterloo Recreation Area,” Byrnes said. “A recent article in a local news publication suggested that a group was advocating for more intensive development at the site, including a disc golf course and mountain biking trails. Please know that these are not the views of Lyndon Township residents nor are they consistent with the Township’s recreation Plan. Additionally, we encourage you to review the Township’s Recreation Plan and consult with us as the future of Cassidy Lake and other areas within the Township are considered.”

Lyndon Township’s View

After taking over the site, the DNR held public meetings to help plan for possible uses. Byrnes said township officials and residents participated in these meetings where the future of the site was discussed. She noted the township generally supports the DNR’s plan for the area, which she said was to create low intensity development, a fishing pier and rustic camping facilities.

“Our residents would generally not favor more intensive development at the site as proposed by the advocacy group referenced in the recent news article,” Byrnes said in the letter. “In fact, during the development of the Township’s Recreation Plan, members of biking groups from outside the Township lobbied us to expand biking trails. However, our residents at that time spoke out against additional biking development. We recognize, appreciate and value the current DTE Mountain Bike trail system and the Border-to-Border trail facilities in the Township. However, our residents generally do not support additional development of trails in the Township.”

The Cassidy Lake site, which is 92 acres in size, is located off of Waterloo Road and over the past couple of years it’s gone from being a prison site, then that being demolished to now being public land under the jurisdiction of the DNR, as part of the Waterloo Recreation Area.

Byrnes ended the letter with, “In sum, we welcome and encourage the opportunity to consult with the DNR about the future of Cassidy Lake and other public lands in the Waterloo and Pinckney Recreation Areas. These form and support important characteristics of our Township that we care deeply about. As we understand the current plan, we support low intensity development at Cassidy Lake and do not support additional, higher intensity facilities, including more biking trails.”

DNR Response and Plan

The DNR responded to the letter with one of their own and in it they gave some details as to the plan for the site.

In her response letter, Kosick said the final version of the Waterloo Management Plan, including action items regarding Cassidy Lake site, can be viewed online in the planning document.

Kosick said, “The Cassidy Lake specific action item reads: “Following community input and strong public support, develop former Cassidy Prison site to include a multi-use parking area, hike-in campsites with access from the Pinckney-Waterloo Trail and carry-down boat access.”

“Your feedback and recommendations regarding the Waterloo Recreation Phase Two General Management Plan, and specifically the Cassidy Lake site, have been noted,” Kosick said in her letter. “We appreciate the township’s emphasis on recreation in the area, and it shows within your five-year recreation plan. Looking ahead, we welcome future opportunities to consult and partner with Lyndon Township on projects in and around the recreation area. Maintaining open communication with the township representatives and officials, residents, user groups and visitors is important to us and our staff.”

To see the plan for the Waterloo Recreation Area, go to this link: Phase 2 General Management Plan for the park, which includes the Cassidy property. Go to page 25 of the plan.

Photo: A look at part of the land in question at Cassidy Lake. Photo by Lonnie Huhman