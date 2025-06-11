Lyndon Township has its 2025 Road Agreement with Washtenaw County

Drainage improvements will play a big part in the 2025 agreement between Lyndon Township and the Washtenaw County Road Commission.

There are three projects planned for this year as part of the agreement that was reached between the township board and county this past month. The projects include work on Cassidy and Joslin Lake roads as well township-wide forestry work.

The Cassidy Road project will span from Beeman Road to Roe Road. It will include drainage improvements, forestry, heavy brushing, shaping the existing surface and applying 2,600 tons of gravel with dust control and restoration work. The estimated cost is $77,000.

Joslin Lake Road work will go from Boyce Road to the Livingston County line. This project will have the same components as the Cassidy Road one, but instead will have 3,200 tons of gravel applied. The estimated cost is at $100,000.

The township-wide Forestry work will include tree cutting and canopy trimming along various roads and locations with an estimated cost $33,000

This agreement has township putting forth an estimated $154,345 with the county’s matching funds at $55,655. The township works in collaboration with the county road commission is doing road improvements each year.

In addressing another need that is separate from the county road agreement, Lyndon Township supervisor Pam Byrnes said they are also devoting $50,000 for an engineering study of the Guinan Drive area, which has had drainage issues for years. Byrnes said residents have been complaining about this issue for years. This area is right next to Sugarloaf Lake.

“We need to address this,” Byrnes said of the Guinan Drive problems.

The study will help the township determine what needs to be done.