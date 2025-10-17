Lyndon Township is looking to address Run-off into Sugarloaf Lake

Lyndon Township knows there are issues with Guinan Drive. The bigger question for the township is how to fix the road and pay for it. That’s where an engineering study comes in.

To get things moving on finding a solution for Guinan’s issues, the Lyndon Township Board approved working with consulting firm, Wade Trim, on an engineering study. Township supervisor Pam Byrnes said this is the first step and the study will help propose possible solutions. With that in hand, the township can then discuss how to pay for it.

In working with Wade Trim, the township conducted a Request for Proposals (RFP) process. The township asked consulting firms to submit their study plans, explaining how they could help.

The RFP said: Lyndon Township is seeking professional consulting services to conduct a study of Guinan Drive that includes the evaluation and improvements to drainage and road facilities to address runoff and sediment issues into Sugarloaf Lake, as well as road sediment runoff inundating yards, driveways and structures. The study will include coordination with the Township and the Washtenaw County Road Commission staff.

Byrnes said the issues with Guinan have been a longtime concern for the residents on Sugarloaf Lake. When a significant rain storm happens, the gravel road gets impacted with the run-off getting into the lake. Byrnes said there have been some “band-aid” fixes over the years, but they haven’t fully stopped the issues.

Here is some additional background from the RFP:

“Sugarloaf Lake has been known to have water quality issues due to untreated stormwater discharge that could be attributed to mobilized roadway aggregate and roadside materials. Stormwater conveyance occurs through limited roadside open ditch sections, culverts, storm structures, by way of intended and unintended drainage courses. Steep roadway and property slopes surrounding the lake exacerbate the situation. Property owner access is provided by unpaved public (county) and private roads. Periodic surface maintenance of the unpaved roads, uncontrolled drainage courses, and extreme rain events result in untreated materials, including sediment (road aggregate), being directly discharged across private properties and into the lake on a recurring basis. Additionally, property owners have experienced sediment being deposited in yards, driveways and structures.

Lyndon Township is requesting the services of a professional engineering consulting firm to evaluate Guinan Drive (unpaved, public local county road), including that segment of Sugarloaf Lake Road (unpaved private road) extending from Guinan Drive to the lake, and related stormwater drainage facilities. The selected consultants will provide recommendations to address erosion and sediment transport and discharge concerns.

The overall deliverable should include a report with recommendations, concept layout and details, and construction cost estimate.”