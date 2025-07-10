Lyndon Township Wants Washtenaw County To Prioritize Rural Transportation

Lyndon Township is urging Washtenaw County to prioritize public transportation.

In a letter to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners, township supervisor Pam Byrnes, said “On behalf of the Lyndon Township Board of Trustees, I would like to state our concern for the future of rural transportation in Washtenaw County and urge you to prioritize rural senior transportation.”

The letter from Byrnes and the township was dated June 24.

In the letter, Lyndon Township urged the county board of commissioners to:

Prioritize rural transportation in current and future county budget decisions, especially as it relates to the Older Persons millage.

Allocate immediate bridge funding to sustain WAVE’s (Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express) operations through the next fiscal year.

Partner with WAVE and rural stakeholders to build long-term, sustainable mobility solutions.

Lyndon Township said, “As leaders entrusted with ensuring equity, access, and quality of life for all Washtenaw County residents, your continued support for rural public transportation is both essential and strategic. Here’s why:

Equity for All Residents: Rural communities in Washtenaw County deserve the same access to opportunity as urban areas. Public transit ensures that seniors, low-income families, people with disabilities, and others without reliable transportation can get to work, school, healthcare, groceries, and community resources. It’s a cornerstone of equitable service delivery.

Supports Economic Participation: Reliable rural transportation helps residents participate fully in the county’s economy. Whether it’s getting to a job, opening access to training, or connecting workers to small businesses and farms, transit builds stronger, more resilient local economies.

Improves Public Health and Reduces Isolation: For many rural residents, especially older adults, transit is a lifeline. It provides access to medical care, social services, and community activities, reducing isolation and promoting mental and physical health.

Fiscally Responsible and Cost-Effective: Investing in rural transit is a proactive and cost-effective strategy. It prevents costlier outcomes—like missed medical appointments, unemployment, and overreliance on emergency services—saving the county money in the long run.

Aligns with County Priorities: Public Transportation supports county goals around sustainability, equity, and healthy communities. Expanding and maintaining rural transit infrastructure reflects our shared values and long-term vision for a connected and inclusive county.”

Byrnes ended the letter by saying, “Transportation equity must include rural communities. The need is growing, the service is proven, and the time to act is now. We thank you for your attention and leadership on this critical issue.”

In addition to its routes such as the Chelsea-Dexter-Ann Arbor Connectors, WAVE also offers a door-to-door option. You can learn more by going to https://ridethewavebus.org/.

As far as the county is concerned after receiving the letter, it appears they’re listening and the board of commissioners is looking to take action. At their last meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of a request for proposals for older persons transportation services. The county is seeking bids from organizations/businesses who believe they can fulfill what’s needed. The county is requesting proposals for senior transportation within Washtenaw County for adults aged 60 and older. Proposals will be funded by proceeds from the Older Adults Millage passed in 2024

The total recommended funding will not exceed $1,000,000.