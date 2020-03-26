Advertisement [adrotate group="4"]

| 30 sec read | from Washtenaw Co Road Commission |

While these are certainly unusual times, construction continues on phase 2 of the Border-to-Border Pathway along M-52 in Lyndon Township.

Part of this project is the construction of a tunnel underneath M-52. Tunnel construction is expected to begin in mid-April. Construction will require the full closure of M-52 between Waterloo Road and N. Territorial Road for up to 3 weeks. A detour will be posted.

Residents and property owners who live within the work zone will be provided access to their homes and/or businesses but no traffic will be able to cross the road at the tunnel site (near the entrance to Green Lake Campground).

The Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission will issue another advisory once the exact closure date has been determined.

Questions? Contact Roy Townsend, project manager, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, (734) 845-1903, townsendr@washtenaw.org.