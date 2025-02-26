“M” is for Moxie Brings Community Art to Downtown Chelsea

Community News

Local artist and entrepreneur Eli Zemper of Curiouser Clay has brought more creative community inspiration with the installation of the new “M” is for Moxie: Free Little Art Gallery. Curiouser Clay has brought playful clay workshops to Chelsea and surrounding communities for the last 3 years, with emphasis on bringing joy and delight to everyday life.

“M” is for Moxie: Free Little Art Gallery is located within ALCHEMY Holistic Collective’s exterior garden space, at 105 E. Middle Street (just east of Main Street). The display gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, for viewing only and the gallery “box” will be locked those days. Each weekend, Friday through Sunday, the gallery will be open for residents to help themselves to one piece of art. Monday morning the gallery will be restocked with new art, and the schedule will continue weekly.

“M” is for Moxie full display. Photo courtesy of ALCHEMY Holistic Collective

Chelsea artists and creatives of all ages and experience can drop off their art seven days a week at the blue mailbox located next to the gallery. Artists are asked to share original and handmade art made by them, and submissions should be 4 inches or less. All media is encouraged (paper, ceramic, painting, fiber art, glass and more). Please include your name and social media handles if you contribute so they can tag you when your art is in the gallery each week.

Curiouser Clay is excited to encourage public art and creative exchanges. They are always open to suggestions on how they can make this experience better for the community and seek to build, encourage, and support a vibrant creative public art exchange together. “Take some art, leave some art!”

For more information, visit the “M” is for Moxie page on Facebook or contact Eli at curiouserclay@gmail.com.