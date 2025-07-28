Chelsea Swimmer Completed Mackinac Bridge Swim for First Responder Fundraiser

Chelsea’s Kelley Giovannini swam 4.5 miles across the Straits of Mackinac on July 26, 2025, in the Mackinac Bridge Swim to raise funds for Michigan’s first responders.

Photo: Kelley Giovannini upon her completion of the 4.5-mile Straits of Mackinac swim. Courtesy of Kelley Giovannini.

On Saturday, July 26, Chelsea resident Kelley Giovannini swam 4.5 miles across the Straits of Mackinac in the 2025 Mackinac Bridge Swim, raising funds for Michigan first responders.

The annual Bucket List Swim began at Fort Michilimackinac State Park in Mackinaw City and ended at Bridgeview Park in St. Ignace. The event closes the channel to all boat traffic during the swim, giving participants a rare opportunity to cross the Straits under the Mackinac Bridge.

Giovannini described the preparation as a key part of the experience. “I have been training for this for several months and am excited for the challenge,” she said. “The event is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and to be able to do it while raising money for such an important cause makes it even more meaningful.”

“This is a great opportunity to give back to first responders and to be part of a strong swim community,” Giovannini said. “Every little bit of encouragement helps.”

The Bucket List Swim is open to swimmers who can prove they can swim a mile in 40 minutes or less. Wetsuits and tow buoys are mandatory.

Family and friends gathered at the start in Mackinaw City and at the finish line in St. Ignace. After the swim, participants and supporters attended a celebration at the Mackinaw City Recreational Center.