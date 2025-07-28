July 28, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Chelsea Swimmer Completed Mackinac Bridge Swim for First Responder Fundraiser

Doug Marrin

ChelseaCommunity

Chelsea Swimmer Completed Mackinac Bridge Swim for First Responder Fundraiser

Chelsea’s Kelley Giovannini swam 4.5 miles across the Straits of Mackinac on July 26, 2025, in the Mackinac Bridge Swim to raise funds for Michigan’s first responders.

Photo: Kelley Giovannini upon her completion of the 4.5-mile Straits of Mackinac swim. Courtesy of Kelley Giovannini.

On Saturday, July 26, Chelsea resident Kelley Giovannini swam 4.5 miles across the Straits of Mackinac in the 2025 Mackinac Bridge Swim, raising funds for Michigan first responders.

The annual Bucket List Swim began at Fort Michilimackinac State Park in Mackinaw City and ended at Bridgeview Park in St. Ignace. The event closes the channel to all boat traffic during the swim, giving participants a rare opportunity to cross the Straits under the Mackinac Bridge.

Giovannini described the preparation as a key part of the experience. “I have been training for this for several months and am excited for the challenge,” she said. “The event is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and to be able to do it while raising money for such an important cause makes it even more meaningful.”

“This is a great opportunity to give back to first responders and to be part of a strong swim community,” Giovannini said. “Every little bit of encouragement helps.”

The Bucket List Swim is open to swimmers who can prove they can swim a mile in 40 minutes or less. Wetsuits and tow buoys are mandatory.

Family and friends gathered at the start in Mackinaw City and at the finish line in St. Ignace. After the swim, participants and supporters attended a celebration at the Mackinaw City Recreational Center.

Bucket List Swim, Chelsea Michigan, first responders fundraiser, Kelley Giovannini, Mackinac Bridge Swim 2025, open water swim Michigan, Straits of Mackinac swim

Latest articles

Encore’s Dan Cooney Sings From His Heart: A Night of Music, Love and Healing

Steven Sheldon

The Encore’s Season 17 Subscriptions and Single Tickets Now on Sale with a Lineup Full of Broadway Favorites and Tribute Concerts

Chuck Colby

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News