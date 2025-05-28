Mackinac Island: The Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes — History, Fun Facts, and Fudge

Discover the fascinating history and fun facts about Mackinac Island, the “Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes.” Learn why it’s spelled Mackinac and Mackinaw, its transformation into a national park, and why it’s the Fudge Capital of the World.

If you are a Michigander you have likely visited Mackinac Island. Called the ‘Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes’, it is a unique vacation paradise. It is no surprise the island was voted the ‘Best Island in the Continental US by Travel & Leisure in 2022, and rated by USA Today Reader’s Choice as the ‘Best Summer Travel Destination’ in 2024 and 2025.

But did you ever wonder why Mackin-ac is also spelled Mackin-aw? Or did you know that the island was going to be sold to the public but an act of Congress prevented it? And the most pressing question of all – does Amazon make deliveries? Let’s find out…

Horses waiting photo by Sue Kelch Bikes lined up, photo by Sue Kelch

What’s In a Name?

The Native Americans called the island Michilimackinac – the ‘place of a great turtle’, as the island appeared as a giant turtle rising out of the water and is considered to be the birthplace of the Odawa people. When the French came in the 17th century, they established a fort/trading post on the mainland for the fur trading industry. They spelled the Native American name as it sounded phonetically – with the French ac pronounced aw. In 1781 the British shortened the name after they took control of the fort, and subsequently moved it to the island for safety reasons. The British also chose to spell Mackinaw City how they pronounced it – aw. In 1815 the United States took permanent ownership of Fort Mackinac.

Mackinac Island Becomes a Travel Destination

You may be surprised that vacationers have been coming to Mackinac Island for over 200 years. Wealthy families from Buffalo, Cleveland, Chicago, and Detroit would escape the heat, humidity, and insects to summer on the island. Soon cottages sprang up on the bluffs and hotels were built. The Grand Hotel is the most famous, and was built in 1887. It took only 93 days to build and has the world’s longest porch – 660 feet.

The Grand Hotel view from the Lake photo by Sue Kelch

Mackinac Island was Once a National Park

You probably know Yellowstone was the nation’s first national park, but did you know that Mackinac Island was the second? How did Mackinac Island become a national park? Senator Thomas Ferry, Mackinac Island’s native son, wanted to preserve the island’s beauty. So in 1872 he introduced legislation with the money saving idea that active military personnel already on the island would serve as caretakers. In 1875, President Grant signed the legislation and the fort’s commanding officer became the park’s first superintendent.

Congress Acts Quickly to Convert Mackinac Island to a State Park

Designated a park, vacationers increasingly came to Mackinac Island. Eventually the fort was decommissioned and then abandoned in 1895. It was then the government informed the Michigan delegation that, according to the February 21, 1895 Saline Observer, “unless Michigan moved quickly in the matter the federal government would complete negotiations for the sale of Mackinac Island to private parties.” The Michigan Delegation acted promptly, and through an act of Congress Mackinac Island was designated a State Park.

Map of the Island photo by Sue Kelch Mackinac Island Sidewalk photo by Sue Kelch Residence on the Island photo by Sue Kelch

Mackinac Island – Fudge Capital of the World

Mackinac Island is the Fudge Capital of the world, but did you know that a whopping 10 tons of butter a year and 10 tons of sugar a week are imported? And 5 tons of fudge are produced daily? Sweet!

Does Amazon Deliver to Mackinac Island

In a word, yes. View the credits at the end and see how Amazon does it.

Amazon Delivers to Mackinac. AboutAmazon.Com

What’s Wrong with Mackinac Island?

In the Saline Observer, dated August 31, 1939, Gene Alleman wrote: “What’s ‘wrong’ with Mackinac Island? … Here is an enchantingly lovely isle in the Straits between the lower and upper peninsulas … for a decade the island has been declining as a place of summer residence.” Allemen notes Harvey Campbell’s observation (from the Detroit Board of Commerce): “… the island rests on a manure dump.” His remedy to attract tourism? “Bring in the Detroit-made sightseeing bus.” Alleman gives the response that “ … sentimental lovers of Mackinac Island rise in wrath at the idea … Preposterous!”

Crown Jewel of the Great Lakes

Mackinac Island truly has something for everyone: history, glamour, charm, refreshing lake breezes, delicious fudge, and of course horses. So what’s wrong with Mackinac Island? Why, nothing. That’s preposterous.

To find out more about Mackinac Island:

View the 1944 video clip on Mackinac Island https://youtu.be/CO_hb-nBiWc?si=Rhth5QU-qbZuXllB

Read the story of how the Grand Hotel was built www.clickondetroit.com/features/2021/07/15/grand-timing-how-one-of-worlds-most-luxurious-hotels-was-built-in-93-days/

Read the massacre at Fort Michilimackinaw Lacrosse as a Trojan Horse? The Fort Michilimackinac Massacre – All About Canadian History

Amazon delivers to Mackinac Island www.aboutamazon.com/news/operations/how-amazon-delivers-holiday-magic-to-mackinac-island-michigan

Sources: Mackinac State Historic Parks , Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, National Park Service.