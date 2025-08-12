Madylin Marshall Crowned Miss Saline 2025 at 77th Annual Scholarship Pageant

Photos by Sue Kelch

The Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant celebrated its 77th anniversary on August 9, 2025, at Saline’s Summerfest. Madylin Marshall, a senior, was named Miss Saline for 2025 with First Runner-Up Sophie Zadvinskis and Second Runner-Up Jillian Hayes.

Twelve contestants vied for the crown, scholarships, and awards totaling $3,875.

1st Runner up Sophie Zadvinskis, 2nd Runner-Up Jillian Hayes, Miss Saline Madylin Marshall

Andy Armaza, Dahlia Dell’ Orco, Iman Gormely Veasley, Jillian Hayes, Addison Lenga, Anika Lindstrom, Madylin Marshall, Delaney Niven, Maria Pannikkar, Tessa Powers, Kara Wuerhele, Sophie Zadvinskis.

The following awards were given out:

$100 Community Service Award winner Madylin Marshall – sponsored by Dr. Smita Nagpal, Still Waters Counseling

$100 Congeniality Award winner Madylin Marshall sponsored by The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

$100 Spirit of Miss Saline Award winner Madylin Marshall sponsored by the Coy Family, Fran Coy Miss Saline 1958 and Amanda Coy 2017 and Molly Coy

$100 Top Academic Award winner Addison Kenya sponsored by Ann Taylor Tommelien

$2,250 scholarship for Miss Saline 2025 Madylin Marshall, sponsored by DTE Energy Foundation and Foresight Capital management Advisors, Miss Saline 1978 Laurie Stengenga and Miss Saline 2005 Nicole Strong

$500 scholarship for First Runner-up Miss Saline Sophie Zadvinskis and $300 scholarship for Second Runner-up Miss Saline Jillian Hayes, each sponsored by Dr. Katherine Kelly (Kelly Orthodontics)

$500 White Family Scholarship winner Jillian Hayes, sponsored by Miss Saline, Judges Brian Marl, Jeffery McLauglin, Shannon Cassiolo, Julie Picknell, and Co-Directors Kimberly Bryant and Molly L Coy, and Dr. Smita Nagpal.

Molly Coy, Madylin Marshall MIss Saline 2025, Lizzie White Miss Saline 2024, Kimberly Bryant. Photo by Sue Kelch

The White Family Scholarship is new this year. Miss Saline 2024 Lizzie White introduced this scholarship by saying, “Mental health challenges affect millions of people worldwide, yet self-care and mental wellness are often overlooked. Supporting mental well-being is vital, and this award celebrates those who lead by example.”

Lizzie White then directed her final message to Miss Saline, every woman on the stage, “And to every woman listening right now: Your beliefs have power. Your voice has power. YOU have power. Speak loudly. Lead bravely. Live boldly. Don’t let a world that fears strong women convince you to be quiet. It has been an honor to serve as the 76th Miss Saline. This crown may be changing hands, but its purpose remains the same: to lead, uplift, empower, and inspire.”

Madylin Marshall, Miss Saline 2025, proudly states, “I am so incredibly honored to serve as the 77th Miss Saline. This year, I will serve the community I love by being present at local events, engaging with our incredible businesses and schools, and building meaningful connections with citizens from the youngest to the oldest. In addition, I will honor the remarkable women whose vision and dedication built the Miss Saline legacy, while inspiring and nurturing the Miss Saline Family so its spirit continues to grow for generations to come.”

Madylin and her grand grandmother GG. Courtesy of the Marshall family

And another happy note for Madylin, the day after she received her title, she was celebrating her great-grandmother’s (GG) 96th birthday. GG has served as a role model for Madylin, who fondly says, “My great grandma is the ultimate family person. She is adamant about finding balance with a busy life. She reminds our large family that nothing is more important than the people you love in your life.”

Saline looks forward to seeing the Miss Saline court this year as they dedicate their time to serving the community and take GG’s word to heart – “nothing is more important than the people you love in your life.”