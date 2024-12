The Santa mailbox is now set up in front of Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack in Saline, giving local children the perfect opportunity to make sure their letters to Santa arrive on time.

Parents and children are able to drop off letters any time from now until Dec 16. Make sure to leave a return address so the kids can get their reply!

The Saline Chamber of Commerce is excited to continue this cherished holiday tradition, spreading cheer throughout the community.