Main Street Park Alliance Awarded $1,000,000 RAP Grant

Main Street Park Alliance received the award of a $1,000,000 Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. In a competitive application, members of the grassroots board met with state and local representatives to garner support for this transformative project. This grant fulfills the $2 million fundraising gap to bring this project to completion.

“The Main Street Park Project will convert a blighted and contaminated property in Downtown Chelsea into a vibrant public space that will help the community to achieve its environmental, recreational, and economic goals,” said Chelsea City Manager Marty Colburn. “Many generations will benefit from this park’s impact on our community’s vitality. The City of Chelsea appreciates the Main Street Park Alliance, community members, and the State of Michigan for all the support and effort to take on such an impactful project.”

In addition to local businesses and residents, MSPA has also received support from state representatives.

“I know how important it is to have a place where families can come together, where kids can play safely, and where everyone feels welcome,” said State Representative Kathy Schmaltz (R-Jackson). “Main Street Park will be that special place for Chelsea—a space that reflects the heart of the community. So many people have come together to bring this vision to life. I support this, and I’m glad the state is stepping up to support it too.”

In addition to funding, MSPA passed another milestone towards the park’s completion with the construction contract awarded to a local business, Construction Design Services. Owner Jess Spike has assisted in the design process. “As a local Chelsea family, business owner, and proud supporter of MSPA, Construction Design Services is honored to have been chosen as the general contractor for this exceptional project,” Spike said. “We look forward to the coming year of construction and the opening of a new chapter in downtown Chelsea.”