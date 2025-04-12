Main Street Park Hosts Penny Drive to Support Construction Campaign.

Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) has kicked off its Penny Drive. This grassroots fundraising initiative encourages the entire community to contribute to the revitalization of the Federal Screw Works Property.

The Penny Drive is a simple yet impactful way for families, classrooms, businesses, and individuals of all ages to shape a public space that would serve as a place for connection, recreation, and community events.

“Every penny counts when building something meaningful,” said Joe Ziolkowski of the Main Street Park Alliance. “This is about more than just collecting coins—it’s about inviting everyone to be part of something big. Whether it’s pennies from a piggy bank or a local business contributing to the campaign, the collective impact can be truly transformational.”

The Penny Drive will run through May 2 with collection buckets at various community locations, including Ballet Chelsea, Chelsea Schools, the City of Chelsea office, Chelsea State Bank’s two local branches, Eder & Diver Insurance, the Chelsea Senior Center, Devil’s Haircut, Biggby, The Garden Mill, Heydlauff’s Appliances, Kitty Face, Purple Rose Theatre, Agricole, Lakehouse Bakery, and the Chelsea Treehouse.

100% of the funds raised will go towards the construction of Main Street Park. The park’s features, which were informed by a public input process, include green space, a quarter-mile walking path, a skate park, a bouldering wall, a pavilion, family bathrooms, seating areas, sports courts, and one acre of tree canopy. The $1 Million Construction Campaign is already well underway, and the Penny Drive offers a chance for everyone, regardless of the size of their gift, to participate in this project.

Main Street Park Alliance invites the community to stay up-to-date on the campaign’s progress and upcoming events by visiting www.mainstreetpark.org or following the park on social media.