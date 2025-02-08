Main Street Park Kicks Off 2025 Construction Campaign

2024 was an exciting year for Main Street Park Alliance! The blighted buildings were torn down, 191 double gravel trainloads of contaminated soil (9,000 tons) were removed from the site, construction documentation was completed, and significant progress was made towards the funding of the park.



In December, the Michigan DNR Trust Fund board recommended that the Michigan legislature approve a $1,012,500 grant for Main Street Park. Additional recent funding activity includes:

Chelsea Milling Company contributed $250,000

Washtenaw County approved a $100,000 Connected Communities Grant

Chelsea Wellness Coalition (part of 5 Healthy Towns) awarded a $7,500 grant

Chelsea Community Fair committed $5,000

Chelsea Hospital contributed $100,000

Chelsea Lumber contributed $100,000

An anonymous foundation contributed $150,000

These donations bring us to 77% of the total project cost. We are asking the community to help us reach the finish line by donating to our 2025 Construction Campaign. An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $250,000 in donations; our campaign goal is $1 million. Now is the time to help us as we prepare to break ground in April for the final environmental remediation, with park construction scheduled for June.

Your donation supports the construction of: