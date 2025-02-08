Main Street Park Kicks Off 2025 Construction Campaign

2024 was an exciting year for Main Street Park Alliance! The blighted buildings were torn down, 191 double gravel trainloads of contaminated soil (9,000 tons) were removed from the site, construction documentation was completed, and significant progress was made towards the funding of the park.
In December, the Michigan DNR Trust Fund board recommended that the Michigan legislature approve a $1,012,500 grant for Main Street Park. Additional recent funding activity includes:
- Chelsea Milling Company contributed $250,000
- Washtenaw County approved a $100,000 Connected Communities Grant
- Chelsea Wellness Coalition (part of 5 Healthy Towns) awarded a $7,500 grant
- Chelsea Community Fair committed $5,000
- Chelsea Hospital contributed $100,000
- Chelsea Lumber contributed $100,000
- An anonymous foundation contributed $150,000
These donations bring us to 77% of the total project cost. We are asking the community to help us reach the finish line by donating to our 2025 Construction Campaign. An anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $250,000 in donations; our campaign goal is $1 million. Now is the time to help us as we prepare to break ground in April for the final environmental remediation, with park construction scheduled for June.
Your donation supports the construction of:
- 1/4 mile walking path
- 8,000 sf skate park designed for multiple ages and abilities
- Sensory musical play area
- 11,000 sf multi-sport and basketball courts
- Two residential-sized bocce ball courts
- Michigan’s first outdoor recreational bouldering wall
- Four family restrooms
- Flexible seating and a hammock grove
- Outdoor fire pit for year-round park use
- A performance area and shady pavilion
- 100 new trees and 30,000 sf of native plantings and landscape beds