Man Hit by Truck in Downtown Dexter

Emergency responders were at the scene of two calls in downtown Dexter on August 13, one involving a woman who had fallen and the other a man hit by a vehicle on Main Street.

The Sun Times News followed up with the Dexter Area Fire Department to learn more about the emergency responses that happened before noon on the 13th.

Fire Chief Doug Armstrong said DAFD personnel responded to a report of a woman who had fallen in front of the Dexter Bakery. Armstrong said she was evaluated and was transported by HVA ambulance to the hospital.

It was at the scene when the next emergency happened right near them.

“As DAFD personnel were preparing to clear the scene, we witnessed a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck,” Armstrong said. “A man was crossing from the bank side of Main Street towards the Brunch House when he was struck.”

The man was pushed about eight feet and landed on the pavement, Armstrong said.

“He was alert and talking immediately and was complaining of pain in his back, shoulder, and hip,” the chief said. “He also sustained a laceration on the back of his head.”

DAFD personnel assessed his injuries, bandaged his head, and applied a cervical collar to his neck. He was transported to the hospital.

Armstrong said construction staff from the new fire station responded and utilized temporary stop signs to control the traffic flow while DAFD attended to the patient. The response was helped by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and HVA.

This crossing can be risky as it does not have a traffic light or crossing light, but this is expected to change. Armstrong said the city of Dexter is repaving Main Street next spring and planning to install a flashing pedestrian crossing light for the crosswalk across Main Street at Alpine Street.

Photo of DAFD personnel responding to the man hit by a truck. Photo by Chuck Colby