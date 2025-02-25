Man with Dexter Ties Bringing His Son to Speak at the United Nations

A man with deep connections to Dexter is preparing for a momentous journey with his son. Jonathan (Jon) Angus, who grew up in Dexter, will accompany his son, Fionn Angus, as he speaks at the United Nations next month during the World Down Syndrome Day event in New York. Jon’s mother, Katherine Angus, was a longtime and beloved art teacher in Dexter schools.

Fionn’s Global Mission for Inclusion

Fionn, who has Down syndrome, is an accomplished fiddle player and a passionate advocate for inclusion. Alongside his father, Fionn has traveled the world—from the Amazon to Zanzibar—sharing stories and raising awareness through their social enterprise, Fionnathan Productions.

Their work includes:

Interviewing over 700 people, including Nobel Prize winners, Oscar winners, best-selling authors, Heads of State, and individuals with Down syndrome, asking, “What do you love about your life?”

Becoming a pioneer of self-directed support in Ireland, where Fionn was the first adult with Down syndrome to manage his own state-funded program.

Delivering talks at 90 schools and 30 universities worldwide.

Helping to pass the UK’s Down Syndrome Act 2022, after meeting with 107 Members of Parliament.

Collaborating with Harvard Law School to research inclusivity in the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) process.

A Historic Invitation to the United Nations

Fionn has now been invited to speak at the United Nations during the World Down Syndrome Day event, marking a significant milestone in his advocacy work. While in New York, just before St. Patrick’s Day, Fionn hopes to bring his fiddle to share his love of Irish music during the celebrations.

Help Make the Journey Possible

The Angus family is expected to cover trip expenses themselves. Jon has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help fund the trip. If you would like to contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/ and search Fionn Angus.