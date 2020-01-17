Advertisement





| 1 min read | from MDL |

Manchester District Library’s mission is to be our community’s connection to the world of ideas, imagination, and knowledge. In addition to popular fiction, current DVDs, free wifi, public computers, and more, providing a wide variety of programming for all ages is an integral part of that mission.

The Writers’ Support Group now meets twice monthly on the first and third Wednesday at 7 PM. Need help getting started or feedback on a piece that you’ve written? Writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to attend for feedback, advice, and encouragement on current or planned writing projects.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is the February selection for the Adult Book Discussion Group, meeting on Wednesday, February 12 at 7 PM. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.

The Family History Guild will meet as usual on the third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 PM. They will also host an over-hours lock-in on Saturday, February 15 at 2 PM. Both the meeting and lock-in events are open to all; MDL provides access to Ancestry.com to anyone interested in genealogical research.

Get ready to snap your fingers! Our next family movie matinee will be The Addams Family, the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, The Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. Screen time in the Village Room is noon on Saturday, January 18; snacks will be provided.

Other regular programming continues throughout the month with Tea Time (2/4), Intro to Overdrive (2/6), Beekeeping Club (2/10), and Tech Help Desk (2/20); as well as weekly events – Preschool Story Time (Wednesdays, 10:30 AM) and Young Readers Book Club (Mondays, 4 PM).

MANCHESTER DISTRICT LIBRARY FEBRUARY EVENTS

Monday, February 3, 4 PM Young Readers Book Club

Tuesday, February 4, 2 PM Tea Time

Wednesday, February 5, 10:30 AM Preschool Story Time

7 PM Writers’ Support Group

Thursday, February 6, 1 PM Intro to Overdrive

Monday, February 10, 4 PM Young Readers Book Club

6:30 PM Beekeeping Club

Wednesday, February 12, 10:30 AM Preschool Story Time

7 PM Adult Book Discussion Group:

Pride and Prejudice

Saturday, February 15, 12 PM Family Movie Matinee: The Addams

Family

2 PM Family History Guild Lock-In

Monday, February 17, 4 PM Young Readers Book Club

Tuesday, February 18, 6:30 PM Family History Guild Meeting

Wednesday, February 19, 10:30 AM Preschool Story Time

7 PM Writers’ Support Group

Thursday, February 20, 1 PM Tech Help Desk

Monday, February 24, 4 PM Young Readers Book Club

7 PM MDL Board of Trustees Meeting

Wednesday, February 26, 10:30 AM Preschool Story Time