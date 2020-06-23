Advertisement

Many sectors of life have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including unemployment.

However, there is help out there and one organization that is looking to lend a hand is Manpower Inc. of Southeastern Michigan.

In the introduction to the report prepared by the University of Michigan’s Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics called The Economic Outlook for Washtenaw County in 2020-2022, it stated the, “COVID-19 pandemic has caused a sharp contraction in economic activity throughout the country, and Washtenaw County has not been exempt. Washtenaw added 5,200 jobs in 2019, for a healthy growth rate of 2.4 percent. The pandemic will reverse all of that progress, and more, in a few short months.”

According to the report, the preliminary data suggests that the state lost 1,009,000 jobs from March to April, or 22.8 percent of its payroll job count, and the state’s unemployment rate rose from 4.3 percent in March to 22.7 percent in April.

This report was prepared in connection with a presentation to the Washtenaw Economic Club in late May.

According to its web page, the “RSQE is an economic modeling and forecasting unit that has been in operation at the University of Michigan since 1952. Four times a year, RSQE provides forecasts of both the U.S. national economy and the Michigan economy.”

Knowing the number of unemployed workers out there right now, Meghan Johnson, a Senior Staffing Specialist at Manpower, wanted to reach out and let the community know of the free training and certification courses Manpower is offering.

Johnson said for both applicants and actively working associates of Manpower, “our training center offers access to thousands of free, online training courses designed to help improve on-the-job performance and to make individuals more marketable!”

Here’s a link for more information: https://www.manpower.com/ManpowerUSA/career-resources/learn-new-skills.

Those interested and who need help registering can call the Manpower office in Ann Arbor at 734-665-3757.

Johnson said candidates and job seekers (not currently on assignment with Manpower) are also currently eligible to enroll in fully-funded online certification courses right now through University of Phoenix. Here’s a link to the News and Alerts article with more info about this: https://manpowermi.com/news/manpower-university-of-phoenix-team-up-for-you/.

Manpower Inc. of SE Michigan is a locally-owned, community-based staffing company operating with the additional support and resources of our global parent corporation, ManpowerGroup.

