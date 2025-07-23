Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Post-Tensioning System to Be Removed

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is planning to remove the post-tensioning system from the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge in Ann Arbor Township. A new, lower weight limit will be set once the work is completed.

Photo: Pictured is a post-tension system (broken steel cable) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township. Courtesy WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), along with its engineering consultants, Great Lakes Engineering Group, is preparing plans to remove the post-tensioning system from the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River. The bridge is located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.

WCRC and its consultants are currently developing detailed plans and specifications for the safe removal of the post-tensioning system. This planning process is expected to take up to six weeks. Once the plan is finalized, WCRC will coordinate with a qualified contractor to schedule and complete the removal work. A timeline for construction has not yet been established.

The post-tensioning system was originally installed to enhance the bridge’s structural load carrying capability. After the system is removed, WCRC and its consultants will reassess the bridge’s load rating. The bridge will reopen with a new, lower weight restriction.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for completing any work on the bridge. In the interim, WCRC’s Operations Department will continue to monitor and maintain the designated detour route, including the unpaved local roads, to ensure safe and reliable travel for residents and commuters.