July 23, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Post-Tensioning System to Be Removed

STN Staff

CommunityDexter

Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Post-Tensioning System to Be Removed

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is planning to remove the post-tensioning system from the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge in Ann Arbor Township. A new, lower weight limit will be set once the work is completed.

Photo: Pictured is a post-tension system (broken steel cable) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River, located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township. Courtesy WCRC

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), along with its engineering consultants, Great Lakes Engineering Group, is preparing plans to remove the post-tensioning system from the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River. The bridge is located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.

WCRC and its consultants are currently developing detailed plans and specifications for the safe removal of the post-tensioning system. This planning process is expected to take up to six weeks. Once the plan is finalized, WCRC will coordinate with a qualified contractor to schedule and complete the removal work. A timeline for construction has not yet been established.

The post-tensioning system was originally installed to enhance the bridge’s structural load carrying capability. After the system is removed, WCRC and its consultants will reassess the bridge’s load rating. The bridge will reopen with a new, lower weight restriction.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for completing any work on the bridge. In the interim, WCRC’s Operations Department will continue to monitor and maintain the designated detour route, including the unpaved local roads, to ensure safe and reliable travel for residents and commuters.

Close-up photo of the post-tension system (broken steel cable) on the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge. Courtesy WCRC

Ann Arbor Township, bridge maintenance, bridge update, bridge weight limit, Foster Road Bridge, Great Lakes Engineering Group, Huron River, Maple Road Bridge, Michigan infrastructure, post-tensioning system, road construction 2025, traffic advisory, Washtenaw County Road Commission, WCRC

Latest articles

Maple Road (Foster) Bridge Post-Tensioning System to Be Removed

STN Staff

City of Saline Addresses Common Misconceptions About Saline River Dam Removal

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News