March 8 Chelsea Expo: Family Friendly & Interactive

Chelsea Expo is a month earlier this year. Don’t miss this fun family-friendly event on March 8. It is a great opportunity to ask questions of local businesses and nonprofits, buy goodies at the “best-ever” bake sale, and enjoy a musical performance by CHS Theatre Guild. Some businesses will also have goods for sale.



Chelsea Expo is a perennial favorite to beat the winter blues. The one-day-only event, open 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is easily accessible and free to enter at 512 Washington Street Education Center in Chelsea. Interact with local businesses, artisans, crafters and nonprofits, ask questions, collect information, enjoy live music, participate in free hands-on activities in the Kid Zone, and have an opportunity to buy goods.



“We are thrilled to host many of our community members under one roof, and a musical montage by CHS Theatre Guild,” says Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of Chelsea Senior Center. “You also don’t want to miss the most delicious baked goods made by seniors who bake with a lot of love and sugar.”



Expect a variety of chewy, gooey, crunchy favorites that range from the traditional to the adventurous. The baked goods sales benefit Chelsea Senior Center, so it is a win-win scenario.



At 11:30 a.m., CHS Theatre Guild is performing live featuring a wide variety of talents and performing hits from recent and future shows and cabarets, shares CHS Theatre Guild director Rachel Slupe.



“Join us and enjoy some local talent from our educational theatre programs,” says Slupe.



Chelsea Preschool is spearheading the Kid Zone for hands-on fun for all ages. If you get hungry while you are attending Chelsea Expo, the Chelsea School District is offering some snack and lunch items for sale in the WSEC cafeteria. The 2025 Chelsea Expo sponsors include Chelsea School District, Culver’s and Linden Square Senior Care.