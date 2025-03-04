March Events: Outdoor Fun and Learning on the Michigan DNR Calendar

The DNR offers a variety of ways for everyone to learn about and enjoy Michigan’s outdoors. Following are a few March highlights; for all of the latest events, visit Michigan.gov/DNRCalendar.

Learn turkey hunting, steelhead fishing skills

If you’re interested in trying something new outdoors or brushing up on a pastime you already enjoy, check out the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy’s classes. They offer expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of activities.

Coming up this month at Mitchell State Park’s Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac, you can learn about turkey hunting and steelhead fishing.

The March 15 Turkey Hunting Clinic will review spring turkey hunting rules and regulations, preferred habitat, hunting gear, calling techniques and more.

The two-day Steelhead Fishing Clinic, March 29-30, will include an indoor lesson on salmon identification, the history of steelhead in Michigan, equipment, how to cure spawn, casting techniques and various strategies for catching steelhead, including rig setup. The following morning will feature fishing on the Manistee River at the Tippy Dam, where instructors will teach anglers how to read the water, where to cast and, hopefully, how to land a steelhead! An additional session of the steelhead fishing class is scheduled in April, along with walleye fishing and beekeeping clinics. The rest of the year brings opportunities to learn about wild mushrooms, fly fishing, bear and deer hunting, and more. See a full schedule of classes – with more being added throughout the year – at Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.

Lumberjack Days and more at the OAC

If you live in, or your travels take you to, southeast Michigan, you can find fun, educational programs for all ages at the Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit. The March OAC event calendar features programs especially for seniors, kids and families, archery, yoga, birding and more.

Don’t miss the OAC’s annual Lumberjack Days celebration, March 21-23, which includes: