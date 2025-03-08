Mardi Gras-styled Gala Celebrates 20 years of ‘a Good Thing’

Karen Lambert

Milan’s largest Gala since COVID helped raise funds for scholarships, community organizations, and Milan schools Saturday. Organizers brought in more than $52,000, said Jodie Franklin, Gala organizer, and 230 people bought tickets to the event to support The Greater Milan Area Community Fund.

Dressed in sparkling green sequins, Mardi Gras vests and jackets, purple gowns and some classic black, many of Milan’s political, educational and business leaders, along with state politicians and other residents looking for a good time, ate, danced, mingled and supported a good cause to the backdrop of a live jazz band.

Master of Ceremonies Dan Adams, a fourth-grade teacher at Symons Elementary, auctioned off vacations, photography, sporting event tickets — and even raspberry jam and a piece of autographed host toast.

The event took months of preparation and planning, said Mary Ochalek, 2025 Gala Committee member and owner of Ochalek-Stark Funeral Service.

“It’s not only a fundraiser,” Ochalek said. “It’s an opportunity for the community to celebrate –not only a good time, but a good opportunity.”

Attending the event was Todd Schultz, son of Isabelle Schultz and of the Schultz Motor family, who along with Milan businessman Donald Harkness and Milan jeweler Millard Phillips started the Greater Milan Area Community Fund in 2005.

Schultz said 20 years ago, like today, many groups were asking for money. When leaving a meeting at the same time as Harkness, his mom said, “Don, have you ever thought of a community fund?”

Both he and Phillips had already been considering the idea. Once they got to talking they found out, “they didn’t know anything,” but they did a lot of research and decided to create the GMACF under the Community Foundation of Monroe County, Schultz said.

“That was Mom’s deal. Dad was pretty busy,” Schultz said. “Us kids, we were all gone. She and Millard learned a lot and thought this was a good thing – and it has been a good thing.”

The interest from the fund supports many Milan causes. In 2024 alone, $82,450 was awarded in small grants to support Milan nonprofits and $35,300 was awarded to scholarships for 16 high school seniors.

“It evolves. You find in Milan a lot of good people who want to be part of it,” said Schultz. “You find the success of the Fund is all the people involved.”