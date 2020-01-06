Advertisement





Mary Ann Alstrom

Grass Lake, Michigan

Formerly of Dexter

Mary Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and children Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born November 23, 1940 to the late Charles Boshaw and Caroline Ida Haber in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Mary Ann was a loving and nurturing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and wife. She enjoyed spending time caring for, cooking for, and being with her family.

She was a talented artist leaving beautiful stained-glass pieces to her friends and family. She enjoyed planting lovely flower gardens in her yard each year and attracting birds and butterflies.

Mary Ann spent her career as an administrative assistant efficiently running the businesses of attorneys and property management. She helped all around her stay organized and on track.

Mary Ann married David Alstrom November 25, 1989 and he survives. Also surviving is one sister, Geraldine Ritchie of Pinckney; her children Timothy Wood of Grass Lake, Tamara Diuble of Chelsea, and Graydon (Andrea) Ellis of North Carolina; two step-children Erick Alstrom of Grass Lake and Miranda__________ of Texas. Mary Ann is also survived by seven grandchildren; Daniel (Britney) Wood of Grass Lake, Justin and Jacob Diuble of Saline, Mason, Emerson, Graydon, and Tatum Ellis of North Carolina; and three great grandchildren, Bowen Wood-Bergman, Bryson Wood-Reeves, and Cooper Wood-Bergman all of Grass Lake.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Douglas Boshaw, and her brother in law James Ritchie.

A celebration of her life took place December 28, 2019 from the Hosmer-Muehlig Funeral Home in Dexter. Mary Ann was laid to rest next to her parents at Washtenog Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson County Humane Society