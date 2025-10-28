Material Girls Hosts 17th Annual Christmas Bazaars in Chelsea

Material Girls of Chelsea is gearing up for their 17th annual Christmas Bazaars. Operating under the mission of Women Striving to Serve Others, Material Girls focuses on fellowship, support, and offering children, special needs people, and the community unique shopping experiences.

Dedicated to providing quality items ranging from $1 to $5, the group ensures children can purchase and gift presents to their loved ones. Special attention is given to children in need by offering shopping gift certificates available from Faith in Action for their clients.

The upcoming Christmas Bazaars, hosted at Chelsea First United Methodist Church (CFUMC) at 128 Park St., will showcase gifts meticulously hand-crafted by Material Girl members and local artisans. The bazaars have something for everyone – with separate rooms categorized for women, men, girls, boys, pets, and a special $1-$2 room.

Photo by Kelly Stoker

Bazaar Schedule: (Use the links or QR Codes to register)

Special Needs Bazaar : Set for Thursday, December 4th, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Catering to individuals of all ages who require shopping assistance, attendees can browse with a trusted adult or an MG member. Please register for a specific time slot by following this link:

: Set for Thursday, December 4th, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Catering to individuals of all ages who require shopping assistance, attendees can browse with a trusted adult or an MG member. Please register for a specific time slot by following this link: Children’s Bazaar : Scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. It’s dedicated to children aged 4 years through 6th grade. Each child will have the opportunity to shop alongside a youth volunteer, ensuring a safe environment. Once their shopping is done, gifts will be wrapped on-site. Parents and guardians, please register your children at for a specific time slot.

: Scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. It’s dedicated to children aged 4 years through 6th grade. Each child will have the opportunity to shop alongside a youth volunteer, ensuring a safe environment. Once their shopping is done, gifts will be wrapped on-site. Parents and guardians, please register your children at for a specific time slot. Youth Buddies Program : Taking place on Saturday, December 6th. Many youth volunteers from grades 6th through 12th help over 300 shoppers. Youth buddies, please sign up for just one slot, due to the many buddies who want to help.

: Taking place on Saturday, December 6th. Many youth volunteers from grades 6th through 12th help over 300 shoppers. Youth buddies, please sign up for just one slot, due to the many buddies who want to help. Community Shopping: Open to the public, it will be held on Sunday, December 7th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the CFUMC Social Hall. Perfect for finding stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, and thank you presents. Registration is not necessary for Community Shopping.

Last year, Material Girls donated $19,500 to Faith in Action. This has been made possible through the generous donations of time and supplies from over 130 active members and the broader Chelsea community. These donations often come from estate sales, downsizing, unfinished projects, and more.

Photo by Kelly Stoker

Members convene on the 2nd Tuesday of each month from February through October at the CFUMC between 12:00-3:00 pm. With a rapidly growing membership, they report an average of 80 attendees at each gathering. These meetings are buzzing with activity, as members collaborate on approximately 10 projects ranging from hand and machine sewing to beading and painting.

You can find out more about Material Girls on their Facebook page.