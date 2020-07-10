Advertisement

Matthew Johnson

Stockbridge, Michigan

At age 35 passed away of Huntington’s Disease on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Kresge Rehabilitation Center in Chelsea, Michigan. He was born on November 29, 1984 in Lansing, MI, the son of Charles J. “Butch” and Marilyn E. (Smith) Johnson. Matthew grew up in the Stockbridge area and loved spending time outdoors, whether it was riding 4-Wheelers, dirt bikes, or snowmobiles. He loved NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt, Jr. fan.

Matthew is survived by his mother, of Chelsea, a special friend, Brandi, his childhood friends, James and Darren, both of Stockbridge, his aunts and uncles: Janice (Eric) Dickie of Arizona, Carolyn (Jerry) Tatar of Rives Junction, Debbie (Hank) Davis of S. Carolina, Don Smith of Ypsilanti, Mark (Kitty) Johnson of Tennessee, Becky Duncan of Jackson; as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, Dick and Ilene Smith and James and Shirley Johnson, and his uncle, John Johnson. The family would like to express their thanks for their kindness and supportive care to the staff at the Kresge Health Care team and Arbor Hospice.

The family received friends at the Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home on June 30, 2020. Funeral Directors are following current CDC recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and those in attendance will be instructed accordingly. Matthew will be laid to rest at Oaklawn Cemetery with a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to SAESA or the Arbor Hospice Foundation.