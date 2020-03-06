Advertisement





Chelsea senior Nick Matusko has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon.

Matusko will be wrestling in the D2 state championship match for the second straight year and looks to complete the job that he came up just short in in 2019.

The championship match will pit Matusko (48-0) who is ranked #1 at 135 and #2 ranked Shane Williams of Stevensville Lakeshore (43-2). Matusko beat Williams 4-2 in the Regional Finals two weeks ago.

Matusko returns to the finals after falling to the number one ranked wrestler from Lowell last season.

Advertisement

Nick Matusko beat Dylan Carr of New Boston Huron 9-1 to advance to Saturday’s state championship match at 135. Photo by Mike Williamson

He went 3-0 on the day with a 4-0 win and a pair of 9-1 major decisions to reach the finals.

Senior Josiah Fitch reached the semifinals, but fell to the #1 ranked Joe Harper from Imlay City.

Fitch trailed 3-1, but got a reversal to tie it at 3-3. Harper then got a reversal and was able to finish off the pin late in the third period.

Josiah Fitch fell in the semifinals, but can still earn a third place finish at the state finals Saturday. Photo by Mike Williamson

He can finish no lower then 6th place and as high as third in the wrestle back rounds Saturday morning. He reached the semis with 7-0 and 2-1 decisions.