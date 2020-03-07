Advertisement





It wasn’t the ending that Chelsea’s Nick Matusko had hoped for.

For the second straight season Matusko entered the state championship match undefeated and for the second straight season, he came up short on his bid for a state title as he fell to Shane Williams of Stevensville Lakeshore 6-3 Saturday night.

This year was different though as Matusko was he top-ranked wrestler and the “favorite” to win the title, but things did not go his way.

Just 20 seconds into the match he took a finger to the eye forcing an injury timeout in which he appeared to be in a great deal of pain. He continued the match and if you asked Nick it was not the difference in the match, but it appeared to bother him at times.

Williams took advantage and got a takedown for a 2-0 lead after one period.

After Matsusko won the coin toss and deferred, Williams took bottom and got an escape for a 3-0 lead. He would then get another takedown for a 5-0 lead after two periods.

Matusko was forced to go into attack mode in the third. He got an escape to make it 5-1 and then a takedown to make it 5-3. He allowed Williams to escape for a 6-3 lead so he could get more offensive points, but it never happened as Williams played strong defense over the final minute to hand Matusko his first loss of the season.

Matusko is known as one of the most gentlemanly and humble wrestlers on the mat and it showed after the match as his emotions started to show. He kept his composure on the mat and applauded his opponent and shook hands with Williams and the Lakeshore coaches before going off to be by himself and his coaches.

While he may not have brought home a title, he will still go down as one of the greatest wrestlers in Chelsea history. He hit milestones this year of 150 wins and 100 pins. He was a combined 93-2 over the past two years and a career record of 183-20 and a four time state qualifier as a Bulldog.

Matusko finished this season with a 48-1 record.