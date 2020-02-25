Advertisement





| 3 min read | from Mayor Shawn Keough |

Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough spoke to City Council to speak on the City’s fire station bond proposal set to go before voters in a May 5th election. Below is an excerpt of the Mayor’s report to the City Council at their Feb. 24, 2020, meeting. The entire report can be found in the meeting packet posted on the City’s website.

Proposed Fire Station/City office Ballot Question

As I am sure many in our community are aware, the Dexter City Council recently voted to place some ballot language before City voters on the upcoming May 5th election. The City will be paying 100% of the cost for this special election since no other items are being presented before City voters at the same time.

The proposed ballot language asks the City voters to approve the issuance of up to $9,900,000 in general obligation unlimited tax bonds (in one or more series), with a 20 year payback period, which could be used in whole or part to:

“…acquire and construct a new fire hall facility…”, as well as,

“…acquire and construct and/or renovate a facility for use by the City for City offices…”,

with the provision, “…which facilities may include space to be used as a substation by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, including site acquisition and related site improvements, and furnishings and equipping the facilities…”.

The estimated millage increase over 20 years is 2.9571 mills for all City taxpayers (residents and property owners).

At the heart of this partially undefined vision is a proposed new fire hall that could be constructed on property located at the corner of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Meadowview using a portion or all these funds, depending on the ultimate future construction cost.

The projected cost to construct a new 22,000 square foot fire hall is currently projected at $7,380,000, without land acquisition costs. The projected cost to construct a fire hall with connected space for a new Sheriff station increases to $7,980,000, without land acquisition. The property being considered in this proposal was purchased for approximately $544,000 in August 2019.

This property purchase was an unbudgeted expense and required the use of unallocated general fund reserve dollars. Voters should know that a portion of the $9,900,000 could be used to reimburse the City’s general fund. The remaining approximately $2,000,000 has been included in the ballot request as an estimate to be used for future City offices, however, the vision for where the City offices would be located is currently undefined.

I personally did not vote in favor of placing this issue on the ballot at this time for many reasons, however, my goal in presenting this information is so residents can start to understand whether or not they should vote for or against this ballot language.

The following facts should be considered by all residents:

The new fire hall would be approximately 3 times larger than our current fire station. Our existing station is approximately 6,000 square feet. The new station is proposed as 22,400 square feet including base building area and mezzanine area. The new proposed fire station would have 5 full vehicle bays (double depth), and a training room large enough for 50 people. The new fire station would house one or two firefighters on each shift along with the Fire Chief.

The new fire hall would be provided by the City to the Dexter Area Fire Department to support fire and emergency runs to the City of Dexter, Dexter Township and Webster Township. The City is currently part of an area-wide fire department through an interlocal agreement with Dexter Township and Webster Township. The two townships would not have any financial responsibility associated with the construction of the new fire hall or the repayment of the bonds issued by the City.

In 2018 and 2019, over 70% of the fire or emergency service runs that occurred within the three communities were outside the City. The City run percentage over the past two years has been approximately 29.5% of the fire and emergency runs.

The average response time from the proposed Dexter-Ann Arbor location for all fire and emergency runs in Dexter Township and Webster Township will increase due to the longer travel times for emergency vehicles through the City (i.e. to either Dexter Pinckney Road or Mast Road).

Portions of the City will have improved fire response times, while other portions of the City will have reduced fire response times.

The current ballot language does not include any provision for remodeling the current fire station, even though those projected costs have been shown to be less than the construction of a new fire hall.

City Council has not determined where new City offices will be located. At this point in time, that is an undefined cost and an undefined scenario.

There have been two recent articles (Dexter Guardian & M-live) on this topic and some of the information that is being shared is not entirely accurate. I welcome all questions on this topic and would be happy to speak to anyone to help get them accurate answers to their questions, comments or concerns.