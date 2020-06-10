Advertisement

| 2 min | from Mayor Keough, with Doug Marrin |

The Mayor included in his written report a statement encouraging folks to remain vigilant in the phased reopening of COVID restrictions.

“On behalf of the entire City Council and our staff, we appreciate everyone’s cooperation during these tough times. Please stay safe at home when you can but get some exercise and fresh air also. Please remember that as things start to open up, we still all need to be careful. We are still only at stage 4. Please continue to check in on someone you care about each day. Giving them a call is a great way to pass the time and catch up. I am sure that they will appreciate it. Thank you all for your patience during this challenging (but improving) situation.”

Of a June 3, 2020, conversation with Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Mayor Keough wrote,

Advertisement

“I reached out to Sheriff Clayton to check in with him and see how he was doing. As you can imagine it is a busy time for our Sheriff, but he called me back a few minutes after I attempted to reach him. He reinforced that he and his leadership team at the Sheriff’s office are focused on service delivery throughout all of Washtenaw County as well as in Dexter. He is a very down to earth leader in our area and I feel good about his leadership during this difficult time surrounding the pandemic and the recent concerns over the fair treatment of all people by our nation’s police forces. I thought it made sense to reach out to him during these times.”

In reviewing his report with the council, Mayor Keough stated verbally, “I thought it made sense to stay in touch with our Sheriff Department. They have been very professional in handling all of the requests as Courtney mentioned and in monitoring and supporting the rights for these peaceful protests, which I think are important that they occur; and they need to occur… Law enforcement is getting a watchful eye these days, but our team is trying to do a very good job, and I just wanted to state that. I plan to touch base with them every couple of weeks just to find out and make sure things are going forward.”

On June 5th, Avalon Housing closed on its land purchase from the city for Hilltop View Apts. Mayor Keough had this to say at the meeting.

“I’m happy and very thankful that the closing on the sale of that property means that project is going to go forward. I think it’s a big moment in our history here, and all the council members deserve a lot of credit for listening and thinking through this and talking about it openly. I appreciate each and every one of your roles in helping support them and the people that this project is going to help. At times this has been a tough issue, but I appreciate everybody who put their mind to this. I look forward to seeing it blossom in the future.”