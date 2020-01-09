Advertisement





| 1 min read | from MDNR, For Immediate Release |

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is conducting two area Volunteer Stewardship Workdays in January.

Island Lake Recreation Area: Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Meet at the Riverbend Picnic Area parking lot.

Join us in cutting invasive shrubs that could take over valuable prairie remnants and crowd out native plants. We’ll be using tools such as loppers and hand saws for this project (all equipment provided).

Pinckney Recreation Area: Sunday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Meet at the Halfmoon Lake entrance. From North Territorial Road, take Hankerd Road north until you see the entrance on the left.

Join us in cutting small black locust and invasive shrubs to protect Hankerd dry sand prairie and oak barrens and the native plants that call it home. We’ll be using tools such as loppers and hand saws for this project (all equipment provided).

Contact Kelsey Dillon at DillonK1@michigan.gov or 517-388-8517 to join.

What to Wear

Wear appropriate gear for working outdoors, including long pants and closed-toe shoes.

What to Bring

Drinking water, gloves, sunscreen/hat, insect repellent & safety glasses (if needed).

Youth and Groups

Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Please notify us of groups larger than five.

Want to learn more? Check out the DNR volunteer stewardship page.