Community News

The Meals on Wheels program is seeking volunteers to help deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Gregory, Hamburg, and Pinckney areas. Volunteers can commit 1-2 hours of their time as little or as often as their schedule allows, whether it’s once a month, once a week, or on a temporary or continuous basis.

This is a rewarding opportunity to make a difference in the lives of seniors. For more information, contact Lucy at 810-632-2155 or email info@lwmow.org.