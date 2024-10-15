Medical Director Discusses Chelsea Hospital’s New Inpatient Rehab Unit, How it Enhances Patient Care

Sally Young, MD, is a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician at University of Michigan Health, and the medical director of Chelsea Hospital’s recently expanded Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit. She recently spoke with The Sun Times News to discuss the types of injuries they help patients recover from, how the upgraded unit will significantly increase the level of care provided to patients, and more.

STN: What are some of the most common injuries you and your team treat and rehabilitate?

Dr. Young: While it varies by season, the summertime often brings a rise in patients with injuries from boating accidents or falls while performing outdoor home repairs. Now that we are in the fall, we will likely see an increase in hunting-related injuries, including falls from elevated stands or accidental firearm discharges. Additionally, we frequently treat patients for conditions such as strokes, cancer, arthritis, and more.

STN: Why is rehab so important following a traumatic injury or illness?

Dr. Young: Rehab is crucial for recovering from a traumatic event because it helps the patient regain their ability to function with either no or, hopefully, less assistance from a caregiver. And that is exactly what our goal is at Chelsea Hospital — to get patients to the point where they feel confident enough to do things on their own and live their best life.

For example, in the case of a traumatic brain injury, rehab will address cognitive, physical, and emotional aspects of recovery. This team-based approach with therapists, nurses, physicians and psychologists enhances the patient’s memory, problem-solving abilities, and motor skills, while also assisting in pain management.

Neglecting this vital step of their recovery could hinder the patient’s ability to get back to a more functional way of life, so our goal is to help each patient achieve the highest level of independence as possible.

STN: What is it about this new unit that makes it a destination for patients not only in the area, but throughout the state of Michigan?

Dr. Young: Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health, provides access to University of Michigan’s nationally recognized physicians. These physicians provide the highest quality care you can find not only in the state of Michigan, but across the country.

Among these physicians are rehabilitation psychologists, who specialize in supporting patients with conditions like stroke, traumatic brain injuries, or spinal cord injuries. Experiencing something that impairs mobility, such as losing the use of your legs, presents significant challenges that can be difficult to process and overcome. Our team of rehab psychologists are dedicated to addressing and managing every aspect of the patient’s behavioral health throughout the recovery process.

These physicians are highly trained specialists that deliver expert and compassionate care with meticulous attention to detail. You would be hard-pressed to find better medical professionals anywhere else.

STN: How do you anticipate the care at Chelsea Hospital changing as a result of this expansion?

Dr. Young: Because our rehabilitation patients have higher acuity, our medical and surgical teams are more energized. Chelsea Hospital has been adding additional specialties to be available for consultation on our complex patients. In turn, this elevates the overall level of care throughout the entire hospital. All this leads to being able to provide the best care to every patient that walks through our doors, regardless of their medical need.

STN: Is there anything else you’d like the community to know?

Dr. Young: Chelsea Hospital continues to be a nationally ranked community hospital where patients receive high-quality care and have a positive experience. With a beautiful campus surrounded by nature, high-quality clinicians, and private patient rooms, we are becoming a destination for rehabilitation care. If you or a loved one need rehabilitation services, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at Chelsea Hospital. You can do so by calling our admissions team at 734-936-7059, or by email us at PMR-admissions-coding@med.umich.edu.