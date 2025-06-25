June 25, 2025

Meijer Recalls Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds for Allergen Risk

Meijer has announced a recall of Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds due to an undeclared allergen, posing a significant risk to those with cashew allergies. The recall affects specific batches that mistakenly contain dark chocolate-covered cashews not listed on the packaging, potentially leading to severe allergic reactions.

The recall includes Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds sold in black stand-up pouches and multi-pack boxes at Meijer locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. Products affected include the 12 oz. pouches with sell-by dates of 05/07/2026 and 05/28/2026, and 8-count, 1.5 oz. multi-pack boxes with a sell-by date of 05/05/2026.

Customers who have purchased these items should stop using them immediately and return them to any Meijer store for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported so far. For further information, consumers can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704. It is advised to check your pantry for these products and ensure they are not consumed if you have a cashew allergy.

Image 5: Frederick’s Dark Chocolate Almonds, front of package
Image 6: Frederick’s Dark Chocolate Almonds, back of package
Image 7: Frederick’s Dark Chocolate Almonds, 8 pouches, front of package
Image 8: Frederick’s Dark Chocolate Almonds, 8 pouches, back of package

Link to original article.

