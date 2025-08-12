August 12, 2025

Menards Hosting Pet Supplies Drive Through September

STN Staff

CommunityWashtenaw County

Menards is serving as a drop-off site for a local Humane Association through September 30, 2025. The home improvement store is collecting donations to help support animals in need.

A variety of pet supplies are available for purchase in Menards’ Pet & Wildlife Department for immediate donation, including food, treats, feeders, collars, beds, storage containers, and mats. Shoppers can place items in a large collection box located near the exit doors.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community!” the store stated.

The Pet Supplies Drive began in August and will continue through the end of September.

Our local Menards is located at 6405 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

