Menards Partners with Local Food Pantries for Winter Food Drive

Community News

Photo: Menards at 6406 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor, 48103. Google Streetview

Menards home improvement stores across southeast Michigan are teaming up with local food pantries to support community members in need. From January through the end of March 2025, all Menards locations in the region will serve as collection sites for non-perishable food donations.

This initiative provides an easy way for shoppers to contribute to the community. Menards stores offer a wide variety of non-perishable food items, including boxes of cereal, cans of soup, and other staples, conveniently available in their grocery departments for immediate purchase and donation.

“We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity to lend a helping hand to the community,” a Menards representative said.

Donations will go directly to local food pantries, helping to stock their shelves during the winter months when the need is often greatest. Shoppers are encouraged to drop off items during their visits to Menards and make a meaningful impact on families in their local area.

The Menards Food Drive is open now and runs through March 31, 2025. Visit your nearest Menards store to participate in this community effort.

