Advertisement





Here is a letter dated March 13, 2020 from the Huron-Clinton Metroparks team:

The Huron-Clinton Metroparks team has been closely monitoring the fast-evolving issue of COVID-19 across our region, state and country. Given the latest information and guidance, we’re implementing several preventive measures to help mitigate the spread and ensure public health and safety in key public gathering places of all those who visit our parks. All 13 parks will remain open at this time. The Metroparks is committed to remaining a place for all to use and experience while doing everything we can to help protect Michiganders against this virus.

Hudson Mills, Delhi and Dexter-Huron are three parks included this Metroparks system.

We are placing the following specific preventive measures in place:

Advertisement

All Metroparks public programming will be canceled from March 14 – April 5 and won’t be rescheduled.

All interpretative center buildings, including nature centers and the Marshlands Museum, will be closed to the public and school use from March 14 – April 5.

All school group visits will be suspended and rescheduled for future dates as possible.

The measures will be regularly reevaluated to determine appropriate next steps.

In the interim, extra steps will continue to be taken to clean and disinfect office spaces, buildings and restrooms on an even more frequent basis than usual.

Metroparks will continue to post new updates on its website at Metroparks.com and via email to subscribers.

Sincerely,

Amy McMillan

Huron-Clinton Metroparks Director