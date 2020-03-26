Advertisement [adrotate group="4"]

from Huron-Clinton Metropark Authority

In response to the Stay Safe, Stay Home Order issued by Governor Whitmer, the staff at your Huron-Clinton Metroparks want you to know the order allows us to keep all 13 Metroparks open. This gives you the opportunity to continue using the Metroparks for healthy activities like hiking, biking, running, walking your dog or just enjoying nature . . . all while practicing the social distancing necessary to keep you and others safe during this emergency period.

When visiting, do your part to help us remain open by using social distancing etiquette during your visit. It’s important that you remember to give other visitors the recommended six feet of safe space. If your favorite trail seems to be everyone else’s favorite too, consider taking a trail less traveled. Our police officers will be out patrolling parks and will provide reminders when needed. We’re committed to doing all we can to protect Michiganders against the coronavirus and keep the properties open and available for all to use.

If you visit one of the Metroparks during this time, please be aware of a few important changes we've put in place:



Our programming is canceled through April 13.

Our playgrounds are closed.

Our park offices are closed.

Our interpretive centers are closed. This includes all nature centers, farm centers and the Marshlands Museum.

Our restrooms are closed. We know this is an inconvenience, but it will be difficult to ensure they are all disinfected properly and allow six feet of distance between visitors. Make sure you use the restroom before leaving home.

Opening of golf courses is delayed.

You can download at-home activities and access videos and other content to stay engaged with the Metroparks at metroparks.com/virtual

We’re currently offering free admission to the Metroparks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and invite you to come exercise and unwind in nature. However, we’re still charging our regular admission on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, which will help us continue to maintain the park properties and keep them operational. On those days, tollbooths will be staffed. To increase your safety – and value – now is a great time to purchase your Metroparks Annual Pass, getting access to all 13 Metroparks all year long. You can purchase your pass online at https://www.metroparks.com/shop/.