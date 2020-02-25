Advertisement





| 1 min read | from HCMA |

The Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority (HCMA) is seeking public input on four projects being submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreation Grants program. One of these projects is proposed for Dexter-Huron Metropark to make improvements to the kayak launch area. This project will help realize several goals identified in the Dexter-Huron and Delhi Master Plan adopted by HCMA Board of Commissioners in November 2018.

Dexter-Huron Metropark is one of thirteen Metroparks owned and managed by HCMA. It is a 120-acre park located in Scio Township. The park is situated on the Upper Middle Huron River and in a designated Natural River District.

The proposed project involves developing an accessible floating kayak launch and making updates to the surrounding amenities using universal design principles. If awarded, the project would include:

Replacing existing benches with a total of three surface-mounted benches that include wheelchair companion seating on side

Shoreline improvements at kayak launch/take-out area including an accessible floating launch, sand launch area, rip rap protection, and boulders for sitting

A total of three accessible picnic units with tables and grills

Native tree plantings

Accessible pathways

Three accessible van parking spaces

Four trailer parking spaces with two being accessible

Bio-retention area center of asphalt turn-around

Aggregate loading and unloading area

Improvements to the historic West Picnic Shelter

The public is invited to review the conceptual site plan, posted on the Metroparks website at http://www.metroparks.com/about-us/planning-department/ and input and comments will be accepted via email to Jay Bibby at Jason.Bibby@metroparks.com from February 24 through March 6, 2020. A project display will also be posted for the two-week public review period at the Hudson Mills park office at 8801 North Territorial Rd., and the Dexter District Library at 3255 Alpine, Dexter, MI.

About Huron-Clinton Metroparks

