MHS Productions Presents Little Women

Milan High School’s Performing Arts program invites the community to experience the beloved classic Little Women at the Dennis McComb Performing Arts Center, 200 Big Red Drive, Milan, MI 48160. Showtimes are set for November 21, 22, and 23 at 7:00 p.m., with an additional matinee on November 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Based on the timeless novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women follows the lives of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and adulthood during the Civil War era. The play delves into themes of family, friendship, and resilience, with each sister pursuing her dreams while grappling with the bonds that both bind and sustain them. This heartfelt production promises to bring new life to the classic story and is a showcase of the talented students in Milan’s theater program.

Tickets are available online at https://cur8.com/17024/project/125400