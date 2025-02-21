MHS Productions Presents Seussical the Musical

Come join Milan High School Productions as they premier “Seussical the Musical!” Directed by Jason and Becky Berry, this musical adaptation of some of your favorite Dr. Seuss stories will take you from The Jungle of Nool to Whoville and back again. The cast follows Horton and Jojo as they navigate worlds where they don’t quite fit in, and dream of something more. Narrated by our favorite mischief maker, The Cat in the Hat, with visits from classic Seuss characters along the way, this show is sure to be fun for all ages. With a soundtrack that you can’t help but want to sing along with, Seussical the Musical is sure to become an instant family favorite.

Seussical The Musical performances are Friday, March 7th & Saturday March 8th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday March 9th at 2:00 p.m. with a second weekend of performances running March 14th at 7:00 p.m. and March 18th at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. All performances will be held at Milan High School, 100 Big Red Drive, in the Dennis McComb Performing Arts Center.

The incredibly talented cast features Owen Burdette as The Cat in the Hat, Matt Douglas as Horton the Elephant, Myla Kofahl as Jojo, Cheyanne Froelich as Gertrude McFuzz, Aniela Crill as Mayzie LaBird, Violet Burdette as The Sour Kangaroo, Aidan Gagnon as Mr. Mayor, Agnes Gibner as Mrs. Mayor, lanna Loring as General Ghenghis Khan Schmitz, Katie Bell, Jackson Mullins and Lyndsey Dunn as the Wickersham Brothers, Lila Grimley, Lexi Lozen and Dallas Pardo-Hall as The Bird Girls, Rileigh Stone as Thing One, Callie Bartholomay as Thing Two, Aurora Barnier, Meghan Helfen, Savannah Huff, Scarlett Miko, Zoey Taepke, Isabelle Tracy, Lily Warington and Isabella Caudill as The Ensemble.

Ticket Pricing for General Admission is $15, Senior/Students are $10.

All Tickets to the March 9th 2:00 p.m. and March 15th Matinee at 1:00 p.m. are just $8.