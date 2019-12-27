Advertisement





The Michigan Tax Tribunal released its Dec. 23, 2019 judgment in the most recent chapter of the ongoing struggle over taxes between the City of Dexter and the Dexter Wellness Center (DWC).

After a years-long battle, the Michigan Supreme Court determined last year the DWC owner 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) as tax-exempt in their operations at DWC. The City then placed Chicago-based and taxable Power Wellness, who manages DWC, on the City of Dexter’s tax roll. Power Wellness then petitioned the Michigan Tax Tribunal to be taken off the City’s tax roll.

In essence, the City views Power Wellness as a taxable company making money by doing business in the City of Dexter at the DWC. Power Wellness maintains that they are an extension of tax-exempt 5HF carrying out their initiatives and directives at DWC. The Tax Tribunal agreed and ruled in favor of Power Wellness.

“I am disappointed in the decision, and have shared it with my fellow Council members and DDA Board,” said Dexter Mayor Shawn Keough in and email. “We all need to read through the Judge’s Order thoroughly before we discuss it at one of our upcoming meetings.”

5HF CEO Amy Heydlauff also commented saying, “The courts have consistently ruled Dexter Wellness Center is being used to serve the Foundation’s mission and should be tax-exempt. And they have consistently ruled our management company (Power Wellness) is serving 5 Healthy Towns Foundation and should not be taxed. It’s as simple as that.”

The ruling is the latest development in a long story. Here is a synopsis:

2007

In February, BST Investments purchases a brownfield site in the then Village of Dexter. The most recent occupant was the craft company, Colorbok, and before that Sweepster. The company’s plan was to demolish the old buildings, clean up the site, and split it into three parcels. One parcel became the former Dexter Pharmacy Building. DWC was built on the back parcel. One lot remains empty.

2011

Dexter Village Council approves the final site plan and the Dexter DDA invests approximately $100,000 for infrastructure improvements with the understanding it would be more than recovered in tax revenue.

2013

DWC opens June 1st. The property is taxable under the ownership of BST Investments. The taxable entity for the property is Scio Township.

Three months after opening, non-profit 5HF decides to purchase the property from BST Investments.

Scio Township, along with the Village of Dexter and the Dexter DDA, challenge the 5HF tax exemption status by placing DWC on the township tax roll.

2014

According to a press release from 5HF, the Foundation offers a settlement that Scio Township supported but the Village did not agree forcing the case into court.

In November, village residents vote Dexter into City status. In doing so, the City becomes the taxing entity for the DWC property.

2016

The taxable status of the DWC is upheld by the Michigan Tax Tribunal. 5HF appeals the decision.

2017

The Michigan Court of Appeals overturns the Tax Tribunal’s decision. 5HF operations and property at their DWC facility are ruled non-taxable. The City appeals to the Michigan Supreme Court.

2018

The Michigan Supreme Court refuses to hear the case. The Court of Appeals ruling stands. DWC is a tax-exempt operation.

The City places Chicago-based Power Wellness, the management company for DWC, on the tax roll.

2019

Power Wellness appeals that status to the Michigan Tax Tribunal who rules in favor of Power Wellness. The Tribunal agrees with the Power Wellness assertion that they are not running DWC as ‘for profit’ but as an extension of the tax-exempt 5HF’s programming.

The City’s next move, should they choose to pursue it any further, would be to carry the case to the Michigan Court of Appeals. We’ll pass along the decision once it has been made.

