Michigan Academy of Dance & Music Participates in National Dance Competition

The Pre-Professional Dance Company and Mini Team from Michigan Academy of Dance & Music (MIADM) returned home from the Applause Talent National Competition in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with an impressive collection of top awards and national recognition for their talent, artistry, and dedication.

The Academy brought nine group routines to the national stage, competing in genres such as jazz, musical theatre, contemporary, tap, and lyrical. Their performances consistently earned Platinum, Double Platinum, and Elite adjudications, with standout routines like “Jet Set” placing 8th overall, “Money” earning 10th overall, as well as a Best Costume Award. “I’m a Woman” earning 13th overall and “Private School Playground” with 15th overall.

Several MIADM Company members also competed in solo categories, with exceptional individual results:

Fox Epperson kicked off the week with a remarkable performance, earning an Elite score, 1st Overall, Top Soloist, and the Highest Score of the Day.

Anna Zhang followed with an Elite score, placing 2nd Overall, and was named 2nd Runner-Up for Miss Junior Dance.

Harlow Epperson secured an Elite score and placed 3rd Overall.

Meadow Epperson also earned an Elite score, finishing 9th Overall in her division.

Veronica Wilson earned a Double Platinum score and 16th overall.

Sienna Klein earned a Double Platinum and 19th overall

Caitlin Weidner earned a Double Platinum and 29th overall.

“These dancers represent not just our studio, but our whole community’s spirit — I’m so proud to see them share their passion on a national stage,” MIADM Company director, Pantéa Sokansanj said.