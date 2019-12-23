Advertisement





Photo by Webaroo.com.au on Unsplash

LANSING – As consumers scramble to finalize their holiday shopping, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today issued a consumer alert urging credit card users to be mindful of a new scam where thieves collect personal information when swiping their card.

By hacking the merchant’s point-of-sale networks, thieves are finding ways to steal credit card information from transactions made via card readers. The alert provides tips to avoid this invasion of privacy, including using a chip-reader and swiping with credit instead of debit.

