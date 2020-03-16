Advertisement





from MDHHS

LANSING, MICH. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today 20 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 53.

The cases include:

Washtenaw County, three adult males, all with a history of international travel.

Detroit, adult female with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Detroit, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, adult female with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, male child with contact with a person with COVID-19

Kent County, adult male with unknown travel history and unknown contact history.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Wayne County, adult male with unknown travel and contact history.

Ottawa County, adult female with unknown travel and contact history.

St. Clair County, adult female with contact with a person with COVID-19.

Macomb County, two adult males with no travel or contact reported.

Wayne County, adult male with no travel or contact reported.

Oakland County, adult male with international travel history.

Oakland County, adult male with no history of travel or contacts.

Detroit, adult female with no history of travel or contacts.

Kent County, adult male with history of domestic travel.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath. This is a rapidly evolving situation.

Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.