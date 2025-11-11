Michigan Bill Seeks to Bar Accrediting Agencies from Considering DEI Policies

A new bill introduced in the Michigan House would prohibit accrediting agencies from reviewing or considering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies when determining whether a college or university meets accreditation standards.

House Bill 5242, titled the “Keep Accreditation About Academics Act,” was introduced on November 6, 2025, by Representatives Mike Kelly, Ann Bollin, Angela Rigas, Robert Aragona, Bradley Slagh, Jay DeBoyer, Joseph Woolford, Jaime BeGole, Kathy Steele, James Harris, Tom Neyer, and Matt Maddock. The measure has been referred to the House Committee on Government Operations.

Under the proposal, accrediting agencies could not base their decisions on any DEI-related policies, programs, or practices at an institution. They would also be prohibited from collecting DEI information or requiring diversity statements from colleges, employees, or contractors.

The bill requires accrediting agencies to adopt procedures ensuring that those involved in making accreditation decisions are not presented with DEI-related information.

Violations could result in civil lawsuits from students, employees, or contractors of the institution. The Michigan Attorney General would also have authority to enforce the law under the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

Agencies found in violation could face triple damages equal to the accreditation fees paid by the institution, plus attorney costs and up to $1,000 per student in punitive damages.

If enacted, the bill would make Michigan one of the first states to formally separate accreditation reviews from diversity, equity, and inclusion considerations.

Read House Bill No. 5242 here.