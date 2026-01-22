Michigan Lawmakers Target Classroom Cell Phones

The proposed school cellphone legislation is not a ban. What’s next?

Michigan lawmakers are moving forward with a pair of bills aimed at reducing classroom distractions, not confiscating student phones. While often described as a “cellphone ban,” the legislation does something far narrower by requiring schools to limit student cellphone use during instructional time.

It’s About Focus in the Classroom

At the center of the proposed legislation is House Bill 4141, which would require every Michigan public school district and charter school to adopt a wireless communications device policy beginning in the 2026–27 school year. The policy must prohibit students from using cellphones and similar internet-capable devices during instructional time, but it leaves the details to local school boards. Districts decide how the rule is enforced, where phones are kept, and what consequences, if any, apply to violations.

The bill builds in clear exceptions. Medical needs, special education and disability accommodations, teacher-approved academic use, school-issued devices, and emergencies are all protected. Phones are not banned from school buildings, nor are they banned before or after class. The goal is for reduced distraction during teaching, not the removal of technology from school campuses.

The proposed legislation would apply only to public school districts and public charter schools, while private schools would not be affected and would continue to set their own cellphone policies.

Safety Planning and Emergency Access

Senate Bill 495 works in tandem with HB 4141 by updating Michigan’s school emergency operations planning law. It requires schools to continue regular reviews of their emergency plans with law enforcement and explicitly adds guidance for when and how students may use cellphones during an emergency. While classroom use would be restricted, emergency communication remains permitted and planned for. Emergency plans remain confidential for security reasons.

Both Bills Matter Together

The bills are tie-barred, meaning neither can take effect unless both pass. HB 4141 addresses day-to-day classroom distraction, while SB 495 ensures safety protocols account for cellphone use during emergencies.

What’s Next

HB 4141 has already passed the Michigan House and now moves to the Senate, where it will be assigned to committee, potentially amended, and voted on. SB 495 is currently in the Senate committee process and must advance to a full Senate vote before moving to the House. Both chambers must pass identical versions of each bill before they can be sent to the Governor for signature.

Governor Whitmer called for cell phone limitations in schools in her 2025 State of the State address last February.

“We’ve seen encouraging data about how commonsense restrictions on phone use during class lead to more learning and less bullying. Kids listen, raise their hands, and make more friends. They talk during field trips. Three-quarters say they feel happy or peaceful without their phone. That’s what school should be about,” Whitmer said.

If enacted, the classroom-use requirement would not begin until the 2026–27 school year, giving districts time to craft local policies. Michigan would join 35 states plus the District of Columbia that now have some form of state-level law or policy that restricts or bans student cellphone use in K-12 schools.