Advertisement

| 1 min | from the State of Michigan |

Lansing, MI—The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Monday, June 15 at 6 pm. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom and also will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Find the meeting agenda below.

Individuals who wish to address the Commission during the public comment period must join the meeting via Zoom (by internet or by phone.) Individuals may also submit comments in writing to MCRC-Comments@michigan.gov until 5 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020. All written comments received by Saturday at 5 pm will be reviewed before the Commission meeting on Monday, June 15, 2020.

To join the Commission meeting via Zoom, click this link: https://remotecounsel.zoom.us/j/97165432837

Advertisement

To participate by phone, call one of these numbers: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799. The Webinar ID is 971 6543 2837.

To view the MCRC meeting via Facebook, go to https://facebook.com/midcr. To view the meeting on YouTube, go to https://youtu.be/6f5oF18-uVE

During the meeting, members of the news media may direct questions to Vicki Levengood by email at levengoodv@michigan.gov or by text at 517-775-0558.

Those who need visual, hearing, foreign language, written and/or other assistance for effective participation may request an accommodation by calling 800-482-3604 or by e-mail to MDCR-INFO@michigan.gov at least seven (7) business days prior to the meeting. Requests received after that date cannot be guaranteed, but efforts will be made to provide the accommodation requested. ASL interpreters and closed captioning will be provided.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination. The Commission is charged with investigating alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record, and physical and mental disability. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights serves as the operational arm of the Commission.

# # #

MICHIGAN CIVIL RIGHTS COMMISSION MEETING

Monday, June 15, 2020, 6:00 P.M.

Meeting will convene virtually on Zoom (webinar and phone),

Livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook

Links to the Zoom meeting as well as Facebook and Youtube Livestreams are available on the MDCR website.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER / ROLL CALL

II. WELCOME

III. APPROVAL OF MEETING AGENDA

IV. ADOPTION OF CONSENT AGENDA

V. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

VI. PUBLIC COMMENT

VII. COMMUNICATIONS

VIII. DIVISION REPORTS

IX. COMMISSION BUSINESS

X. ONGOING BUSINESS

XI. NEW BUSINESS

XII. COMMISSIONER COMMENT

XIII. ADJOURNMENT