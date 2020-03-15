Advertisement





| 1 min read | from MDHHS |

LANSING, MICH. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today eight adults tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

Advertisement

Detroit, adult male with a history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Oakland County, adult male with a history of domestic travel.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult female with a history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Monroe County, adult female with a history of domestic travel.

Wayne County, an adult female with an unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Washtenaw County, an adult female with a history of contact with a symptomatic person who had international travel history.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Note: Due to a change by the federal government, the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratory no longer has to send positive samples to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. So, from this point forward new MDHHS Bureau of Laboratory positive tests being announced are considered confirmed and do not need to be designated as presumptive positive cases.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Updates will be posted to Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.