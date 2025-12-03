Michigan Farmers Help Carry the Holiday Season

As families across Michigan settle into the holiday season, many of the foods and traditions on the table, from cranberries to Christmas trees, have deep roots in the state’s agricultural landscape. Several Michigan farm sectors reach their peak between September and December, supplying holiday staples that are grown, harvested, and prepared locally.

Cranberries

Cranberries mark one of the earliest holiday crops, with harvests running from September through November. Michigan farmers grow cranberries on about 280 acres across the Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula, and parts of southwest Michigan. The state’s cool climate, marshland soils, and abundant water resources make it a strong location for cultivation.

Growers flood the fields during harvest, so the berries can float to the surface for easier collection. Cranberries are one of the few fruits native to North America and remain a fixture of Thanksgiving tables.

Pumpkins & Squash

Pumpkins and winter squash hit their stride from September through November, rounding out the autumn growing season. Michigan ranks second in the nation in squash production and fourth in pumpkins, producing 146 million pounds of squash and 79 million pounds of pumpkins each year.

Pumpkins are grown both for processing and for the familiar jack-o’-lantern season. Squash varieties contribute to holiday cooking, offering nutrients such as beta-carotene, vitamins A and C, potassium, and magnesium.

Chestnuts

Chestnuts are long associated with winter and holiday traditions, and are at their peak from October through December in Michigan. The state leads the nation in chestnut production, with 143 farms cultivating the crop.

Michigan chestnuts appear fresh in markets during the fall months, but they are also sold peeled, frozen, sliced, or milled into flour year-round. Chestnut flour is naturally gluten-free and brings a subtle sweetness to baked goods, while sliced chestnuts can be added to breads, salads, or holiday stuffing. Unlike most nuts, chestnuts are low in fat and contain significant vitamin C, making them nutritionally distinct.

Christmas Trees

The holiday season peaks with one of Michigan’s best-known agricultural specialties – Christmas trees. Michigan supplies about two million fresh trees to the national market each year, ranking third in the United States for total trees harvested.

The state produces more wholesale Christmas tree varieties than any other, with more than nine species grown across 37,000 acres. Farmers maintain a replanting ratio of about three seedlings for every tree harvested. The sector also supports an estimated $40 million in annual sales of wreaths, garland, and cut greens.

Turkey

While turkey is associated with major fall and winter holidays, Michigan’s turkey industry operates year-round. The state is home to 53 turkey farms, many in Ottawa County, and nearly all raise toms, or male birds. Most Michigan-raised turkeys are processed through Michigan Turkey Producers, a farmer-owned cooperative in the Grand Rapids area.

A Season Built on Local Agriculture

Whether residents are choosing a fresh-cut tree, preparing a holiday meal, or baking with local produce, many of the season’s staples trace back to Michigan farms that help shape the winter celebrations shared in homes throughout the state.

Source: MichiganGrown.Org