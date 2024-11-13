Michigan Folk School to Announce 2025 Food Crafting Class Schedule

After receiving over 100 class registrations for their other 2025 classes offered, the Michigan Folk School will be releasing its 2025 Food Crafting class schedule on Nov 15.

The new classes will include “some exciting new additions” according to a post made by the Washington County Parks & Recreation Commission. Classes will be hosted at Blackbird Lodge’s kitchen and will include offerings like Pot Pie Perfection: A Cozy Cooking Class, Basic Knife Skills: Victory Garden Soup, and Cajun and Creole: The Food of New Orleans.