Michigan Friends Center to Host Conversation on Food Sustainability

On Sunday, April 27, the Michigan Friends Center will be hosting a community conversation on food and sustainability. Resource people Jan Wright, Margot Finn, and Karen Chalmer will kick off the conversation, weaving together three distinctive perspectives on sustainable eating, then the community will be encouraged to join the conversation.

Karen Chalmer has a long-term passion for growing food and community. She is a founding member of both a 37-year-old CSA (the Community Farm of Ann Arbor on Fletcher Road) and of Chelsea’s 17-year-old community garden at TimberTown. Margot Finn has an interest in how people come to believe the things they do about food. She teaches classes at the University of Michigan on food and the history and philosophy of liberal education. She guides students to examine multiple perspectives on contemporary food debates so they can develop more informed perspectives. Jan Wright was recently recognized by the Sierra Club for her work on climate issues, including food waste reduction and mobilizing government support for urban composting and recycling.

“Expect a lively conversation enriched by the perspectives of three dynamic women with deep interests in the topic,” said Susan Douglas, President of the Michigan Friends Center. “We have a long history of bringing thoughtful conversations about sustainability to Chelsea and the surrounding community and this post-Earth Day program continues that tradition.”

The Center has been serving the Chelsea area for the past 30 years, offering both a facility for other groups to meet and public programs on environmental sustainability, well-being, peace and social justice, inclusivity, and community.

“The Center is a great place to connect with self, with others, and with spirit and to find grounding in the natural world,” said Carolyn Holland, Michigan Friends Center manager.

The event will be occurring from 2:00-3:30 Sunday, April 29 at the Michigan Friends Center, 7748 Clark Lake Road, Chelsea, Michigan. There is no charge; donations will be cheerfully accepted.

“Please preregister if you can by calling the Friends Center (734)475-1892 or email manager@mfcenter.org. If you can’t, we will still be happy to see you,” said Holland.